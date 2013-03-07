BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
OTTAWA, March 7 Canada said on Thursday it was too early to talk about lifting foreign ownership restrictions on large telecommunications firms, and public consultations would have to be held before seriously considering such a move.
"What we understand is that we would have to hold public consultations. We're not there yet," said Industry Minister Christian Paradis, following an announcement on the date and rules for an auction of prized 700 MHz spectrum.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.