TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Industry Minister
James Moore said on Thursday he plans to announce a decision
soon on whether or not to approve Telus Corp's C$350
million ($317.42 million) bid for Mobilicity.
The federal government has twice rejected previous Telus
bids for the struggling wireless upstart on the grounds that a
purchase would further concentrate ownership of wireless
spectrum, the airwaves telecom companies rely on for booming
mobile data use.
Moore noted those prior rejections and said Ottawa's
spectrum transfer policy had not changed.
"I will have a comment in more detail soon on that," he said
on a phone call with reporters. "With that particular
transaction I'll have more to say on that soon."
Canada's wireless industry is dominated by three companies:
Telus, Rogers Communications, and BCE Inc.
($1 = 1.1027 Canadian Dollars)
