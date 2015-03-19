(Adds quotes, background)
By Leah Schnurr
GATINEAU, Quebec, March 19 Canadian television
viewers will no longer be forced to pay for vast numbers of
channels they do not watch, the country's broadcast regulator
said in a sweeping ruling on Thursday.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) said cable and satellite providers had to
offer viewers an affordable basic package and allow them to
choose additional channels.
Most distributors currently package groups of channels into
thematic bundles, which they say means more choice is available
at a lower per-channel cost. Consumer advocates complain that
viewers are forced to pay for channels they never watch.
The CRTC said cable and satellite companies will have until
March 2016 to provide an entry-level television service that
includes local channels capped at C$25 ($19.70) a month.
Subscribers will be then be able to add individual channels
- known as "pick-and-pay" - or small packages. Companies will
have to offer either the pick-and-pay or small bundle option by
March 2016, and offer both by December 2016.
CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais said the commission was not
making decisions for viewers.
"It is about setting out a roadmap to give all Canadians the
freedom to choose the television content that meets their unique
needs, budgets and realities," he told reporters.
The move will be closely watched south of the border, where
U.S. media companies have resisted flexible programming, arguing
that costs for individual channels will rise sharply.
While the new framework could hurt channels that are left to
live or die on their own merits rather than being packaged with
popular channels, it could also help cable companies limit
viewer defections to cheaper Internet-based offerings from
companies such as Netflix Inc.
"There may indeed be services that will not survive, and
there will be job losses," said Blais, adding he was confident
"good companies" would find ways to thrive.
The ruling could fundamentally alter how distribution deals
are structured, since it will also allow pay-television services
to offer feeds on an individual basis.
For example, viewers currently cannot watch HBO Canada
without also subscribing to an associated movie service.
Federal Heritage Minister Shelly Glover - who has overall
responsibility for broadcasting - welcomed the ruling.
"Canadian families expect choice and fair treatment when it
comes to their spending on everyday items and services," she
said in a statement.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr. Writing by David Ljunggren.;
Editing by Diane Craft and Andre Grenon)