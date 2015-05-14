MONTREAL May 14 A Canadian database launched on
Thursday will break down the motivation and geography of violent
attacks to help lawmakers craft more targeted policies to combat
extremism, the site's developer said.
The Canadian Incident Database was unveiled a week after
Canada's Conservative government approved Bill C-51, anti-terror
legislation that expands the powers of the country's police and
intelligence agencies in the wake of two attacks in 2014 that
brought an international war on terrorism to Canadian soil.
"What is important about the database is that it puts
terrorism violence in perspective," said James Ellis, who
oversaw the project developed through the Canadian Network for
Research on Terrorism, Security and Society.
"Over the past 55 years, we've seen terrorism come from a
variety of sectors. It hasn't been monopolized by just one
group," he said.
Canadian Muslims have said they have been unfairly tarnished
by the media and by the government following the attacks last
year on two Canadian soldiers in Ottawa and Montreal by Islamic
extremists who had converted to the faith.
The database, which was put together with five university
partners, compiled 1,815 incidents of terrorism and extremism
between 1960 and 2014 that occurred either on Canadian soil or
had a Canadian connection abroad.
Quebec was the province with the highest number of terrorist
attacks, according to the data. The majority of the 1,170
attacks that occurred in Canada didn't involve fatalities.
While there has been a recent rise in religious ideology as
motivation for such attacks, terrorism has been carried out for
a variety of reasons, including politics, Ellis said in a phone
interview with Reuters.
"It's important that we realize this isn't something that
came from nowhere."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)