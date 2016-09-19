(Adds statement from S&P spokesman)
By Dan Freed
Sept 18 TMX Group Ltd, the owner of
Canada's dominant stock exchange, said on Sunday it had not been
removed from a major Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc
despite what a spokesman said was an erroneous press
release issued by S&P unit Capital IQ Inc that it had been
removed.
S&P spokesman Soogyung Jordan confirmed TMX will remain in
the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
"Earlier today, we were notified of an erroneous alert
posted to the S&P Capital IQ platform regarding the continued
inclusion of the TMX stock in the S&P/TSX composite. We have
researched the issue, removed the alert from the platform and
are in the process of notifying all clients who received the
alert. TMX continues to be a constituent of the Composite," he
wrote via email.
Jordan declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)