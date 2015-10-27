FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
TORONTO Oct 27 A Canadian appeal court ruled against two major tobacco companies on Tuesday, ordering them to set aside a combined C$984 million ($742 million) while they challenge a historic damages payment awarded to smokers in the province of Quebec.
Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd - a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc - must put aside C$758 million and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris International - must deposit C$226 million, the Quebec Court of Appeal said.
($1 = 1.3266 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)