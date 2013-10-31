By Cameron French
TORONTO Oct 31 Police said Thursday they have
obtained a video "consistent" with media accounts that it shows
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine, but they would not
confirm the contents of the video.
Ford, who has denied he smokes crack, said he could not
comment on the matter because the video is evidence in a
separate case before the courts. But he said he would not quit
his job.
"I wish I could come out and defend myself. Unfortunately I
can't because it's before the courts, and that's all I can say
right now... I have no reason to resign," he told a raucous
throng of reporters outside his office.
In the first official link between Ford and a high-profile
Toronto drugs investigation, Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair on
Thursday identified the mayor as a subject in a video recovered
during the probe.
"I can tell you that the digital video file that we have
recovered depicts images which are consistent with those that
had previously been reported in the press," Blair said.
"I think it's fair to say the mayor does appear in that
video, but I'm not going to get into the detail of what
activities are depicted on the video."
Ford made international headlines in May, after U.S. media
blog Gawker and the Toronto Star newspaper said their reporters
had been shown a video that appeared to show him smoking crack.
Gawker raised funds to buy the video but said it was unable
to re-establish contact with the seller. Blair's comments
offered the first confirmation that the video exists.
Ford said in May he could not comment on "a video that I
have never seen or does not exist."
Ford, previously a cost-cutting councillor on a divided
Toronto city council, was elected mayor in 2010, and he insists
he will run again when his term expires next year.
NO CHARGES AGAINST FORD
Blair said police had not interviewed Ford and the contents
of the video itself did not support charges against the mayor.
"There is nothing on that video that would allow us to form
reasonable grounds that would support the laying of a criminal
charge," he said.
But he admitted to some concern.
"This is an issue of significant public concern and I think
that is a problem for the city," he said.
Blair was speaking following the release of court documents
detailing police evidence gathered in drug charges earlier this
month against Ford's friend and part-time driver Sandro Lisi.
The documents detailed hundreds of contacts between the two
men in the weeks between the first reports of the video and
Lisi's arrest on drug charges on Oct 1.
Police said on Thursday they had added a charge of
"extortive efforts to retrieve a recording" against Lisi, whose
lawyer refused to comment, according to the Star.
The partially redacted 474-page file, released to Canadian
media and published on their web sites, showed the reports on
the alleged crack video in May had triggered the police drugs
investigation, dubbed Project Brazen 2.
Ford gleans most of his support from the suburban regions at
the edge of Toronto. But a poll released this week showed his
approval rating has fallen to 39 percent from 49 percent in the
last month.