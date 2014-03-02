TORONTO, March 1 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who became a popular target for late-night TV hosts after admitting to smoking crack cocaine in a "drunken stupor", will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and may join the comedian at the Oscars, Canadian media reported on Saturday.

The Toronto Sun newspaper said Ford is scheduled to be on the Jimmy Kimmel show Monday night and is "looking forward to promoting Toronto on the world stage."

The article also quoted Ford as saying he would attend this year's Academy Awards, though another report by a local TV news channel said a plan for Ford to attend the ceremony with Kimmel was not confirmed.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. But the mayor's spokesman sent a photo on his Twitter account showing Ford being met at the airport in Los Angeles by Kimmel.

Ford, who last year pledged he would stay away from drugs and alcohol, has had other embarrassing episodes since last year's crack scandal.

In January, a video of Ford ranting in a Jamaican accent and slurring his words at a suburban eatery was posted online. He conceded he had been drinking the night the video was shot, but described it as a "minor setback" and said his personal life did not interfere with his job.

Ford, who has been stripped of many of his powers by the city council, has refused calls to step down and said he expects to be returned to office in October's municipal elections. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Dan Grebler)