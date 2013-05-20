By Julie Gordon
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 20 The mayor of Canada's largest
city, facing allegations that he smoked crack cocaine, and made
racial and homophobic slurs on video, must either refute the
accusations or step down, fellow city politicians say.
"If the allegations are false, then the mayor is owed some
apologies," said Councillor Josh Matlow, who has clashed with
Ford on transit issues, but who usually takes a centrist line in
a polarized city council.
"If the allegations are proven true beyond a reasonable
doubt, then the mayor should resign."
An editor from U.S. media outlet Gawker and two reporters
from the Toronto Star said separately they saw a cellphone video
that appeared to show Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine.
Ford, who is no stranger to controversy, was elected mayor
of Toronto more than two years ago after serving as a councillor
for 10 years. He called the allegations "ridiculous" on Friday
and suggested they were part of a broader campaign against him
by the left-leaning Toronto Star newspaper.
Dennis Morris, Ford's lawyer, told Reuters on Monday that it
was still too early to consider legal action over the
allegations and that if there is a video, it needs to be made
public so that Canadians can judge the content for themselves.
"We're all waiting to see whether there's anything within
this video and whether or not it's been doctored, edited,
altered, that type of thing," he said.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the existence of
the video or its contents.
Ford's brother, Doug, his closest ally on City Council,
broke a brief and uncharacteristic silence on Saturday, telling
local radio station Newstalk 1010, "I have never seen my brother
involved with anything like coke."
The brothers canceled their regular Sunday appearance on a
radio show at the same station.
The controversy made headlines across Canada and around the
world, although some focused as much on Ford's crude remarks as
the allegations of crack use.
"The allegations that have been leveled at Mayor Ford are
not just serious, but they are also criminal," Councillor
Kristyn Wong-Tam told CBC News. "I would encourage the mayor to
resign and to seek help as soon as possible should this be
true."
The Toronto Star reporters who watched the video said Ford
calls Liberal leader Justin Trudeau a "fag" and derisively
refers to players on the high school football team he coaches as
"minorities".
"If the mayor the of world's most diverse city is proven to
have uttered racial and homophobic slurs, then he's not fit for
the office," Councillor Matlow told Reuters.
Toronto City Council contains both left-leaning councillors,
mostly from the city's core, and right-leaning candidates like
Ford, who are mostly from suburban areas like Etobicoke.
The two groups tend to take different approaches on issues
from transit to unionized labor, with often comical policy flip
flops. In one example, City Council imposed a 5-cent fee on
plastic grocery bags, then ignored Ford's plea to remove the fee
and voted to ban the bags completely.
They then reversed that decision, leaving the issue exactly
where it was before the whole debate started.
Elected on a platform to stop the gravy train at City Hall,
Ford has courted controversy on many occasions; the Toronto Star
on Friday published a list of 42 "extraordinary moments" in his
political career.
The list includes accusations that Ford skipped City Council
meetings to coach high-school football and engaged in a
confrontation outside his home with a reporter.
He was briefly ordered out of office in 2012 after he was
found guilty of conflict of interest, but won an appeal and was
allowed to finish his four-year term as mayor.
In 2008, assault charges brought against Ford by his wife
Renata were withdrawn by the Crown because of inconsistencies in
Renata's story. The couple later reconciled.
The rumblings of scandal have eroded Ford's popularity,
although polls conducted before the reports of the video still
enjoyed support from some 50 percent of the population, most of
them from in Toronto's suburbs.
Both Gawker and the Star say the video is being shopped
around by people with connections to the drug trade.
In an effort buy the video and post it online, Gawker
launched a "Crackstarter" campaign last week to raise $200,000.
It has so far raised more than $76,000.
