UPDATE 2-Adidas U.S. push keeps up pressure on Nike, Under Armour
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
TORONTO May 24 Toronto's embattled mayor Rob Ford on Friday denied allegations that he had smoked crack-cocaine and said he could not comment on a video he had not seen or does not exist.
"There has been a serious accusation from the Toronto Star that I use crack cocaine. I do not use crack cocaine, nor am I an addict of crack cocaine," he told a news conference.
"As for a video, I cannot comment on a video that I have never seen or does not exist."
The Toronto Star and Gawker Media reported last week they had separately seen a cellphone video that allegedly shows Ford smoking crack-cocaine while in the company of people involved in the drug trade. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Cameron French; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
GENEVA, March 8 U.N. High Commmissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including of children, and that collective expulsions would breach international law.
March 8 UK door and window component supplier Tyman Plc reported a 29.5 percent rise in full-year revenue and said it expects the US residential and commercial markets to be stronger in 2017.