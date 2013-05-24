By Julie Gordon
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 24 In another sharp blow to
scandal-plagued Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, several key members of
his executive committee at City Hall said on Friday they are
joining forces to publicly call on him to confront allegations
of crack-cocaine use.
The group will release an open letter to Ford on Friday
afternoon, Deputy Mayor Doug Holyday told reporters outside the
mayor's office. It was not clear how many city councilors on the
13-member executive committee have signed the letter.
Holyday also said he is ready to step into the mayor's job
if needed, but shied away from calling the current controversy a
crisis.
"I'm concerned, I just think there's a lot of pressure on
him and he has to do something to get this matter resolved,"
Holyday told reporters. "To sit back and hope it goes away, I
don't think is the answer."
Two media outlets reported last week they had separately
seen a cellphone video that allegedly shows Ford smoking
crack-cocaine in the company of people involved in the drug
trade. Both the Toronto Star and U.S.-based Gawker Media said
they had declined to pay the six-figure sum demanded by the
video's owners for the recording.
The day after the story broke, Ford called the reports
"ridiculous", but still has not given a full statement or
denial. Reuters is not able to independently verify the video's
existence or contents.
With the matter drawing global attention, both allies and
opponents of Ford have called on him to either defend himself
against the allegations or step down and get medical help.
But Ford has continued to stay silent on the matter. In the
hallway outside his office on Friday, dozens of journalists
lined up behind blue velvet ropes in hope that the mayor would
speak upon his arrival.
Despite the media circus at City Hall all week, Holyday said
city business is getting done.
Councilor Gary Crawford, another member of the executive
committee, said that Ford's inner circle continues to support
him, but that the mayor must address the serious allegations
that have been made.
"I don't know if he has a substance abuse issue - myself
personally - but everything that I'm hearing does concern me and
other members of the executive," Crawford said.
"We need to get to the bottom of this, I think from the
city's perspective," he added. "It's a concern for all of us."
Ford has had a rough week since the reports of the alleged
video surfaced. On Tuesday, his dreams of a building a casino in
Toronto were killed by council, then on Wednesday Ford lost his
much-loved job as a volunteer high-school football coach. On
Thursday the mayor fired his chief of staff.
