* City's business gets done despite accusation against mayor
* Mayor Rob Ford denies allegations by media of drug use
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, May 30 Between the army of reporters
camped at his door and an exodus of top aides, Toronto Mayor Rob
Ford has endured a tough two weeks since allegations surfaced
that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on video, something he
staunchly denies.
For North America's fourth-largest city, however, it's been
mostly business as usual thanks to a "weak mayor" political
system that limits the executive's influence and puts more power
in the hands of the city council. Council meetings on city
business and other day-to-day operations have carried on
regardless of the ruckus at City Hall.
To pass a motion in council, the Toronto mayor must secure
the support of a majority of councillors. And if the council
votes against his wishes, Ford has no power to veto or overturn
that decision.
"The mayor is the chief executive officer - he presides at
meetings and is the person that does ribbon cuttings," said John
Mascarin, a municipal law expert with Aird & Berlis LLP in
Toronto. "But the mayor generally doesn't have more than a
single vote at council."
The post is more ceremonial than in other large North
American cities like New York and Chicago where mayors have the
power to veto any bill approved by the city councils. New York
Mayor Michael Bloomberg has embraced the "strong mayor" system
to advance his public health agenda, including requiring
fast-food restaurants to post calorie counts and barring
restaurants from cooking with trans fats.
No stranger to controversy in his political career, Ford
made international headlines after the Toronto Star and Gawker
Media reported on May 16 that they had seen a video that
purports to show the mayor using illegal drugs.
Ford issued a denial on Friday after several city
councillors and allies encouraged him to confront the issue
directly.
"There has been a serious accusation from the Toronto Star
that I use crack cocaine. I do not use crack cocaine, nor am I
an addict of crack cocaine," he told a news conference.
Reuters cannot confirm the existence of the video or its
content. A spokesman for the Toronto police said on Thursday
they continue to monitor the situation but gave no further
comment.
The crack allegations could cause Ford to lose allies,
analysts say, making the last year of his already rocky term
even tougher than previous ones.
LOSING ALLIES
Ford enjoys a hard core of support from a segment of Toronto
voters, particularly in the suburbs, who lifted him to power in
2010 on a platform of controlling spending and cutting taxes,
along the line of the Tea Party agenda in the United States.
"You can think of him as the Tea Party candidate," said Ivor
Tossell, a journalist and author of the biography "The Gift of
Ford". "He arrived at the height of the Tea Party movement, in
the height of the recession and he had a clear message that
resonated at that moment."
Early on his mayoral term, Ford was successful in
controlling Toronto's City Hall, wrangling the right-leaning
votes to repeal an unpopular vehicle registration tax and
privatized garbage collection for half of the city.
But things soon turned sour. The mayor's plan to build a
subway in suburban Toronto was voted down by council, which
chose instead to build above-ground light-rail train lines.
The council has always been divided, with the city's
downtown core mainly represented by left-leaning councillors and
suburban areas like Etobicoke represented by right-leaning
councillors like Ford. But a series of missteps has eroded
Ford's support among councillors on the right.
"What this scandal has done, I think, is weakened support
for the mayor among those councillors who he could count as
pretty durable allies," said Phil Triadafilopoulos, a professor
of political science at the University of Toronto Scarborough.
Indeed, Ford lost a key vote last week to bring a
full-service casino to the city. And his executive committee,
which decides council's agenda, was overruled on a decision not
to debate new funding for a regional transit plan in council.
The mayor often touts his own austerity record, and under
his administration staffing has been sharply trimmed at City
Hall, saving the city millions. And, for the first time in more
than 15 years, Toronto's operating budget was balanced in 2013
without using the prior year's surplus.
But the anti-tax Ford was also required to raise property
taxes by 2 percent in 2013 and 2.5 percent in 2012, with
business taxes and transit fares also climbing. He did not raise
taxes in 2011, instead adjusting "user fees".
While Ford continues to chair city meetings and the council
appears to be getting work done, things are less smooth in his
own office. Ford fired his chief of staff last week and then his
press secretary and deputy press secretary quit on Monday.
Ford is, so far, benefiting from the fact that the
mysterious video has not surfaced for mass consumption. Three
reporters from two separate media outlets say they have seen it.
Gawker Media, which was the first outlet to publish the story,
raised over $200,000 to buy the video and post it online, but
its editor says he has lost contact with the owner.
"If it doesn't show up pretty soon, I think people had
better maybe curtail their allegations because that video is
needed to show there's hard proof of anything," Deputy Mayor
Doug Holyday, a Ford ally, told Reuters. "The more time goes on,
the less likely its going to appear."
In the end, as long as the city continues to function, some
voters may not care much about the drug use allegations. Ford's
poll numbers have not changed since before the scandal broke,
according to Forum Research Inc, though he does risk losing the
2014 election to a left-leaning candidate.
Marion Barry, the Washington D.C. mayor, was arrested on
drug charges after he was videotaped smoking crack cocaine in
1990. He served six months in jail and then went on to be
re-elected as mayor and continues to serve as a popular city
councillor in the U.S. capital.
(Editing by Mary Milliken, Jeffrey Hodgson and Kenneth Barry)