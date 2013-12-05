TORONTO Dec 4 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford may have
offered cash and a car to buy a video allegedly showing him
using crack cocaine, according to notes from police wiretaps.
Details of the alleged offer were included in a 450-page
police document released on Wednesday by an Ontario Superior
Court judge after a petition by media lawyers.
Ford admitted early last month he had smoked crack cocaine,
saying it was probably "in one of my drunken stupors," but he
said he is not an addict and does not need help. That and other
allegations of conduct unbecoming of a public official have led
to widespread protests calling for his resignation.
Ford has not been formally charged with any crimes, and he
has refused to step down. He has been stripped of most of his
powers by a hostile city council, but it does not have the power
to unilaterally remove him.
On Wednesday, Ford walked past reporters outside his office
without responding to requests for comment on the police
document. A request for comment emailed to the mayor's office
was not answered.
The existence of an alleged video was initially reported in
May by the Toronto Star newspaper and media website Gawker. Ford
said at the time that he could not comment on a video he had not
seen "or does not exist."
But according to police notes of a recorded phone
conversation involving two suspected gang members, Ford was
aware of the video's existence in March, and offered to buy it.
Police notes described a conversation, primarily in Somali,
between the two alleged gang members in reference to Ford:
"Remember that day he said that in front of me?" one said to
the other in a transcript translated by police. "Ya," the other
replied. "He said I'll give you five thousand and a car.....",
apparently referring to C$5,000 ($4,700).
That offer was rejected, according to the notes summarizing
the wiretaps. Ford was not part of that or any other wiretapped
conversation, according to an initial reading of the notes
released in the document.
Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair would not comment directly
on the document, saying only that it was the responsibility of
police to gather evidence.
"I don't believe it appropriate for police to comment on the
evidence. Our job is to put it before the courts," he told
reporters.
The wiretaps came during a year-long police investigation
called Project Traveler for which they tracked conversations of
dozens of people. In June, officials made dozens of arrests,
including Ford's friend and part-time driver Sandro Lisi, who
was detained on drug and extortion charges.
Lisi has not commented publicly on the charges, and his
lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
An earlier release of police investigative documents
included allegations, also unproven, that Ford had driven while
drunk, and had been abusive with staffers.
The Toronto city council, which does not have the power to
fire Ford, last month voted to remove much of his authority and
give it to deputy mayor Norm Kelly.
Meanwhile, polls have shown Ford's popularity on the wane,
although he still commands substantial support from his main
base of support in Toronto's suburbs.
He has vowed to run again in next year's municipal election.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Ken Wills)