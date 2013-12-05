TORONTO Dec 5 Toronto Mayor Rob Ford called allegations he may have tried to buy a video that apparently showed him using crack cocaine "an outright lie" in a sports radio interview on Thursday.

One day after an Ontario court released police documents that said Ford may have offered cash and a car to buy the clip from a suspected gang member, Ford appeared on a morning sports show broadcast in Washington, D.C., called "The Sports Junkies."

Asked to respond to the allegation that he tried to pay for the video, Ford said: "Number one, that's an outright lie. And number two, you can talk to my lawyers about it, but I'm here to talk football, guys."

According to police notes released on Wednesday of a recorded phone conversation involving two suspected gang members, Ford was aware of the video's existence in March, and offered to buy it. Police notes describe one person saying, "he said I'll give you five thousand and a car".

Ford admitted early last month he had smoked crack cocaine, saying it was probably "in one of my drunken stupors," but he has said he is not an addict.

Stripped of most of his powers last month by a hostile city council, Ford has refused to step down, and council does not have the power to remove him unilaterally. He says he plans to run for reelection next year.

The mayor spent much of the rest of Thursday's radio interview discussing upcoming football games. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)