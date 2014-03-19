(Adds comments from Ford's lawyer)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 19 A video obtained by police
last year shows Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who has admitted to
using crack cocaine, inhaling some kind of vapor from a glass
cylinder, according to police documents unsealed on Wednesday.
The documents also said some of Ford's meetings and calls
with friend and occasional driver Sandro Lisi were "indicative
to that of drug trafficking" and showed that police asked for a
warrant to access some of Ford's phone records.
The mayor has not been charged in the investigation, and
allegations in the documents have not been proven in court.
Ford, who is running for re-election, made international
headlines last May when media blog Gawker and the Toronto Star
newspaper said they had seen a video that appeared to show him
smoking crack.
In October, Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair said his force
had obtained a video consistent with media reports, but did not
describe it in detail. Days later, Ford admitted he had smoked
crack, probably in a "drunken stupor."
"The video appears to have been filmed surreptitiously
showing Mayor Ford consuming what appears to be a narcotic,"
said the documents released on Wednesday.
According to the documents, the mayor holds a lighter and
what looks like a glass cylinder. He "holds the glass cylinder
to his mouth. Lights the lighter and applies the flame to the
tip of the glass cylinder in a circular motion," and a few
seconds later appears to inhale.
"This is old news. I don't know why everyone's rehashing
this," said Dennis Morris, Ford's criminal lawyer, in an
interview with local network CP24. Morris said the police
clearly do not have enough evidence to lay charges.
"The mayor is the victim, and I don't know why they're
pursuing him," he said.
The documents are linked to Project Brazen Two, an ongoing
investigation by Toronto police that has already resulted in
extortion charges against Lisi.
In October, Lisi was charged with extortion for actions
police allege he took while trying to retrieve the video, and he
has separately been charged with drug trafficking. When he was
charged with extortion, he did not respond to a request for
comment on the allegations.
Portions of the documents released last year showed that the
mayor had been under surveillance for months, but Toronto Police
have not said whether they believe Ford played any role in the
scheme.
Several local media outlets teamed up and went to court to
have the documents unsealed. The group is still seeking access
to other, related documents.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Bernard Orr)