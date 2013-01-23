BRIEF-Olin says on March 9, co, units entered into Second Amendment Agreement to October 5, 2015 Credit Agreement
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 23 The Canadian and Ontario governments will invest nearly C$34 million ($34 million) to help re-tool a Toyota Motor Corp plant in Cambridge, Ontario, so it can produce a hybrid version of the Lexus sport utility vehicle.
It will be the first hybrid to be built in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in announcing the investment at the southern Ontario plant on Wednesday, along with Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty.
The federal and provincial governments will each provide C$16.9 million.
($1=C$1.00 Canadian)
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition