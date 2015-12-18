TORONTO Dec 18 Canada said a decision by the
United States to scrap a law which the World Trade Organisation
said was costing Canadian beef and pork producers over $1
billion a year was a sign of improving relations with the U.S.
Beef and pork trade with the United States will return to
normal levels, government ministers told reporters after the
U.S. Congress agreed to repeal a 2009 U.S. requirement that
retail outlets label food with information about its origin.
The U.S. country-of-origin labelling (COOL) rules had been a
long-running source of contention between Canada and the United
States.
Canada's International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said
the outcome was a sign of improving relations between Canada and
the United States since Canada's new Liberal government was
elected in October.
"One of the things that the prime minister has asked me to
take particular care about is really working hard to make our
relationship with the United States strong and effective and
that's a reason today's repeal gives me particular pleasure,"
she told reporters on a conference call.
"This is a real demonstration of our commitment to working
closely with our North American partners to advance our shared
prosperity," she added.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) earlier this month
authorized Canada to retaliate against the United States over
the meat labelling rules, saying they cost Canada 1.055 billion
Canadian dollars ($757.14 million) a year in lost sales and
lower prices.
"The WTO ruled that our producers were being discriminated
against, were suffering a billion dollars worth of damage a
year. That is now being reversed," said Freeland.
($1 = 1.3934 Canadian dollars)
