* Canada joins 10 other nations working on trade deal
* Seeks to diversify its export markets
OTTAWA Oct 9 Seeking to reduce its reliance on
the sluggish U.S. market, Canada has formally joined 10 other
nations in talks on creating an Asia Pacific free trade
agreement, the government said on Tuesday.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations are
designed to produce a free-trade zone with a combined population
of 658 million people and a gross domestic product of C$20.5
trillion ($20.9 trillion), according to Canadian data.
"The region is a priority market for Canadian businesses,
offering enormous opportunities to our exporters," Heritage
Minister James Moore said in a statement.
Canada, which sends around 75 percent of its exports to the
United States, is looking to switch its focus to fast-growing
emerging markets such as China.
U.S. agricultural groups say the TPP talks must target
opening up Canada's dairy and poultry markets, which are
protected by quotas and high tariffs.
Canada's Conservative government, which regularly promises
to protect those markets, also says all areas of trade will be
on the table during the TPP negotiations. This has prompted
speculation Ottawa might relax its trade restrictions despite
the political risk at home.
Four-fifths of Canada's 13,200 dairy farmers live in Ontario
and Quebec, populous provinces that are generally critical to
election success.
Mexico also announced on Tuesday it has formally joined the
TPP negotiating process. Mexico, Canada and the United States
are already part of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru,
Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have already been
negotiating the TPP for more than 2-1/2 years.
A final deal is not expected until mid to late 2013.