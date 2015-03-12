(Adds quotes, details, background)
OTTAWA, March 12 Canada faces difficult choices
in talks on a proposed 12-country Pacific trade pact and is
doing its best to protect national interests, Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Negotiators hope to wrap up talks on the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) within months.
Canada is under increasing pressure from the United States
and others to start dismantling its so-called supply management
system of milk quotas and import tariffs that try to ensure
steady prices for farmers.
"We have difficult choices in this one. We have some areas
where obviously we see great advantages for Canada but others
where there will be challenges," Harper said during a televised
question-and-answer session in Saskatoon, a city in the western
province of Saskatchewan.
"So we're obviously there at the table in what is a very
important agreement doing our best to protect Canadian
interests," he added.
Last month, the chairman of a U.S. congressional committee
responsible for trade said Canada had to open its markets to
farm imports under TPP. Any nation that could not meet the goals
of the deal should drop out, he said.
The dairy lobby is powerful in Canada, where all three main
political parties have vowed to maintain supply management.
Canada is due to hold an election in October and if Harper moved
to end the current system, he could suffer in the polls.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway and
David Gregorio)