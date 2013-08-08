By Leila Lemghalef and Dave Sherwood
MONTREAL/BANGOR Aug 8 The U.S. railway whose
runaway train killed 47 people in a tiny Quebec town last month
was granted bankruptcy protection from a Canadian court on
Thursday and took steps in that direction in a U.S. court as
well.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic railroad filed for protection in
both countries on Wednesday, saying its revenues had
deteriorated since the July 6 crash and it could not afford to
pay its mushrooming financial obligations.
The company's runaway crude oil train derailed in the small
lakeside town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, exploding in huge
fireballs that destroyed a swathe of the town's core. About 5.6
million liters of crude oil were spilled, and MMA estimated the
cleanup costs would exceed C$200 million.
Quebec Superior Court Judge Martin Castonguay called the
company's behavior "deplorable" and said he was not impressed by
its management.
"This decision is to prevent legal anarchy," Castonguay told
the courtroom after approving the bankruptcy protection for
MMA's Canadian unit.
Also on Thursday, a U.S. federal judge in Maine ordered the
appointment of a federal trustee to oversee MMA's bankruptcy
proceedings and help ensure that the railroad remains in
operation so that service continues for local companies.
Thursday's decision allows the railway to continue to
operate and meet its payroll obligations through Aug. 22, when
another hearing will be held.
The judge in Maine questioned whether the company could
remain afloat without its approximately $1 million a month crude
oil transport business.
Despite MMA's decision to stop shipping crude after the
crash, company lawyer Roger Clement assured Judge Louis
Kornreich that the business would remain viable.
"The railroad had a very healthy business before the hauling
of crude oil started about 18 months ago. We're very hopeful
that it can bring its revenues back up," he said.
After the hearing, Clement told reporters that he thought
the sale of MMA's assets to another company interested in
shipping crude between Montreal and Saint John, New Brunswick -
the line's eastern terminus and home to Irving Oil's refinery -
was a "distinct possibility."
"I expect there will be a lot of interest from other rail
operators in purchasing the lines of Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic. There's no other route that's as direct," he said.
The bankruptcy filing sparked anger in Lac-Megantic, where
residents fear victims' families may not get the compensation
they are seeking through class-action and individual suits
against the company in U.S. and Canadian courts.
The governments of Quebec and the town of Lac-Megantic have
demanded MMA foot the cleanup bill, which already amounts to
C$7.8 million ($7.6 million).
Quebec Health Minister Rejean Hebert said the provincial
government was seeking status in the bankruptcy case as a
secured creditor, which would assure it would receive payment
from MMA before some other claimants.
The U.S. government and Canada's federal and provincial
government are the company's biggest secured or potential
secured creditors.
Hebert said the Quebec government would take priority over
the U.S. government on claims against MMA's Canadian unit.
MMA's Canadian petition said insurance covered liabilities
up to C$25 million, far too little to cover damages.