Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
OTTAWA Jan 8 An "undesired brake application" caused Tuesday night's derailment in New Brunswick of a Canadian National Railway train carrying crude oil and propane tanker cars, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Wednesday.
A spokesman said 17 cars derailed, including propane tankers, crude tankers, a locomotive and hopper cars, but said no one knew whether the cars had been full.
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025