LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 8 Canadian police said on Monday the death toll in a Quebec crude oil train disaster had risen to 13 after eight more bodies were found during the day.

Police said they estimated a total of around 50 people were either dead or missing after the gigantic blast destroyed dozens of buildings in the center of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday. Previously they had said the number of missing was 40.

