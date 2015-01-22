BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Nine cars on westbound freight train went off the track in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba, during rush hour on Wednesday, but there no injuries and no leaks, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway Co said.
Seven of the cars were loaded with sand and two were empty, said Brent Kossey, a manager with railway company, adding that crews were on site working to restore the line to service.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.