TORONTO Feb 26 A passenger train derailed
near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least
one person, according to media reports.
The VIA Rail train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls
to Toronto with about 75 passengers, derailed at 1530 EST (2030
GMT), according to Postmedia News. The train was reportedly
leaking fuel after the derailment, Postmedia News said.
VIA Rail, which is owned by the Canadian government, was not
immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the Halton
Regional Police was unable to provide any details on the
derailment.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Paul Simao)