OTTAWA Nov 21 The Canadian government allocated C$95 million ($90 million) on Thursday to help clean up contamination caused by the disastrous derailment in July of a train carrying crude oil through the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the amount represents half of what the Quebec provincial government estimates will be needed to clean up soil and water contamination resulting from the rupturing of oil tanker cars in the disaster, which killed 47 people.

He said the response to the tragedy could well require further federal funds.

Ottawa has already set aside C$60 million to help with Lac-Megantic's economic recovery and the physical clean-up of the town.