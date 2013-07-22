UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex sharply reduces losses as oil prices rise
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a much smaller fourth-quarter loss, due in large part to higher crude prices.
July 22 The Canadian government will offer C$60 million ($58 million) to help rebuild the devastated Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, where 47 people died in a crude oil tanker train explosion and fire, a federal minister said on Monday.
Quebec's provincial government announced shortly after the July 6 disaster that it was giving C$60 million in aid.
Federal International Aid Minister Christian Paradis, who represents a parliamentary district that includes Lac-Megantic, said C$25 million would go to Quebec for immediate help while C$35 million would be dedicated to rebuilding efforts.
"Faced with such devastating circumstances it is really important to offer immediate aid to people whose lives have been turned upside down," he told a televised briefing.
Earlier in the day, police in Lac-Megantic said they had moved the wrecked locomotives to recover the train's black box data recorder which has been flown to the United States for examination.
Canadian crash investigators said last week that not enough brakes had been set on the train, which moved by itself after it had been parked for the night on July 5 near the town.
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Plans to ease Ireland's near total dependence on energy imports via Britain have shot to the top of the agenda, the nation's energy minister said on Monday, as it grapples with the risk of how Brexit could alter ties with its key partner.