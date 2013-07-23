By David Ljunggren and Solarina Ho
OTTAWA, July 23 Canada beefed up its safety
standards for railways on Tuesday, reacting to the Quebec train
disaster earlier this month, and said that two "qualified
persons" must run any train that hauls dangerous goods.
In an emergency directive, most of which takes effect
immediately, the Transport Department also said that trains
carrying dangerous goods must not be left unattended on a main
track.
The July 6 Quebec disaster, in which 47 people died,
occurred after a single engineer parked his train for the night
on a main line uphill from the small town of Lac-Megantic.
The driverless train, consisting of five locomotives and 72
tanker cars full of crude oil, started rolling and accelerated
into the center of the little lakeside town. There, it derailed
and exploded into balls of fire, destroying the center of
Lac-Megantic.
"The disaster brought to light several industry practices
which have caused some concern," said Gerard McDonald, Transport
Canada's assistant deputy minister of safety and security.
"Given that, and with an abundance of precaution, we thought it
would be prudent to implement these measures now."
McDonald told a briefing that the government could well
impose more regulations on the railway industry.
The new directive is line with recommendations made last
week by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board, which has been
investigating the cause of the crash, the deadliest rail
accident in North America for more than 20 years.
Investigators are still searching for clues, but they have
said the train's hand brakes are one focus of their probe.
The train was operated by small rail company Montreal Maine
& Atlantic (MMA), which has itself questioned if the engineer
set enough brakes to hold the train in place before he left for
the night.
The provincial government in Quebec says about 5.7 million
liters (1.5 million U.S. gallons) of oil leaked into the air,
soil and water in and around Lac-Megantic after the crash. The
disaster has drawn more attention to the ever rising volumes of
oil being shipped by rail because North American oil pipelines
are full.
Lac-Megantic Mayor Colette Roy-Laroche complained on Tuesday
that MMA had not paid the three companies it had hired to help
clean up after the calamity. She said the town has been forced
to pay the companies more than C$4 million ($3.9 million) to
prevent them from downing tools.
"This is utterly deplorable on the part of MMA and it is
totally unacceptable," she told a briefing. The town has sent a
formal demand to MMA insisting it pay up.
Yves Bourdon, a member of MMA's board, declined to comment
on Roy-Laroche's remarks, citing advice from lawyers.
The disaster has prompted law suits in Canada and in the
United States, where the guardian of a girl whose Canadian
father died in the blast filed a wrongful death lawsuit in
Illinois against a number of railway and fuel services firms.
A class action suit seeking damages has been filed
separately in Quebec.
In its directive, Transport Canada also said operators must
ensure unattended locomotives cannot be moved and that hand
brakes are set on any train left unattended for more than an
hour.
It gave operators five days to ensure that only authorized
personnel can enter the front locomotive of a train that is
parked unattended on a main line or on a siding.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National
Railway Co, Canada's two main railroads, both said they
have already tightened safety procedures.
Canada's opposition New Democrats, who say the
right-of-center Conservative government has not done enough to
ensure rail safety, said the measures announced on Tuesday do
not go far enough.
Although legislators are on their summer break, the New
Democrats say the House of Commons transport committee should
meet to debate rail safety. Members of the
Conservative-dominated committee want to wait until official
investigations are complete.