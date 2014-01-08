Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TORONTO Jan 8 Fire burned into the early hours of Wednesday morning after a Canadian National Railway train carrying propane and crude oil derailed in New Brunswick, Canada, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
The broadcaster reached Tim Corbin, fire chief of nearby Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, before sunrise. He said emergency services would assess the situation once there was daylight.
"The biggest concern is the propane cars," Corbin told the CBC. "That's our biggest concern because if they happen to explode, we're looking at major damage."
He said he did not know whether the cars carrying propane or crude oil were part of the fire.
Corbin could not immediately be reached for an update after sunrise. Sharon DeWitt, emergency measures coordinator for Plaster Rock, said more information would be available later Wednesday morning.
No one was injured but 45 homes were evacuated when the train derailed at about 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), local officials and the railroad said on Tuesday.
The derailment is the latest in a string of accidents that have put the expanding crude-by-rail business under growing scrutiny.
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025