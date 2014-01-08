TORONTO Jan 8 Fire burned into the early hours of Wednesday morning after a Canadian National Railway train carrying propane and crude oil derailed in New Brunswick, Canada, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The broadcaster reached Tim Corbin, fire chief of nearby Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, before sunrise. He said emergency services would assess the situation once there was daylight.

"The biggest concern is the propane cars," Corbin told the CBC. "That's our biggest concern because if they happen to explode, we're looking at major damage."

He said he did not know whether the cars carrying propane or crude oil were part of the fire.

Corbin could not immediately be reached for an update after sunrise. Sharon DeWitt, emergency measures coordinator for Plaster Rock, said more information would be available later Wednesday morning.

No one was injured but 45 homes were evacuated when the train derailed at about 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), local officials and the railroad said on Tuesday.

The derailment is the latest in a string of accidents that have put the expanding crude-by-rail business under growing scrutiny.