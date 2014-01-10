By Solarina Ho and Patrick Rucker
| TORONTO/WASHINGTON
TORONTO/WASHINGTON Jan 9 Political pressure to
quickly improve the safety of crude oil rail shipments
intensified in Washington on Thursday, while Canadian officials
said two of the cars involved in the latest fiery derailment
were of an older variety long faulted by regulators.
After two more dramatic oil-train incidents in just two
weeks, several U.S. lawmakers urged swift measures from
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, who in turn promised that
tougher federal standards for tank cars would come "in weeks,
not months," according to North Dakota's Republican Senator John
Hoeven.
"The recent derailments and accidents involving crude oil
are alarming," Senator Jay Rockefeller, chairman of the
Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and energy
committee chair Senator Ron Wyden wrote in a letter to
regulators. "Taken together, the growing number of incidents
requires prompt and decisive action."
The mounting calls come after two recent oil-train incidents
in North Dakota and Canada, both of which are believed to have
involved a type of tank car that was built before voluntary new
standards were adopted in October 2011.
The older model cars, which have been cited as flawed and
prone to puncture, have become a focal point in the debate on
rail safety regulation as crude-by-rail shipments across the
continent surge with the rise of shale oil production.
A Canadian National Railway spokesman said on
Thursday that two of the five crude tank cars that derailed and
caught fire in New Brunswick on Tuesday were the older DOT-111
models, citing information the company received from the
Association of American Railroads.
The older cars were also said to have been involved in the
dramatic oil train collision in North Dakota 10 days ago,
investigators have said, the latest in a spate of such incidents
that have shocked officials and the public with their explosive
force and fiery eruption. No one was injured in either case.
While it is not clear what role, if any, the older cars
played in the eruptions, regulators are facing more calls from
rail operators - who are responsible for the shipments, but do
not typically own or lease the tank cars - to press ahead with
new rules that would either force owners to upgrade the older
versions or pull them out of service.
The railroads and tank car manufacturers support measures to
either retrofit or phase out the older fleet, but energy groups
have opposed it because they say the cost of retrofitting
roughly 80,000 cars could be prohibitive.
CANADA'S LATEST
Tuesday's accident revived memories of a devastating crash
last July, when a runaway train carrying light crude from North
Dakota's Bakken region exploded in the heart of the town of
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, killing 47. That train included DOT-111
cars.
The New Brunswick train derailed in a rural area near a
small village in eastern Canada. A total of 19 cars and one
locomotive on the 122-car, four-locomotive train went off the
rails. Three cars, one of them a crude tanker, were still
burning on Thursday.
CN Rail did not specify whether the crude tanker still on
fire was an old or new model or whether the newer versions of
the DOT-111 fared any better than the older ones in the crash.
Three of the five derailed crude tank cars were new DOT-111
models that comply with higher U.S. standards ordered after
October 2011, CN spokesman Mark Hallman said in an email.
Unlike three other such incidents, the crude shipment came
from Western Canada, not North Dakota, officials have said. Some
of it was destined for Irving Oil's Saint John refinery.
Hallman said CN and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of
Canada were still investigating the nature of the damage to the
tank cars and the volume of product affected.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration is in the process of assessing feedback on
proposed new rules on DOT-111 specification, but it is not clear
when a final decision will be made or how it would be phased in.
The Association of American Railroads has recommended that even
newer models get upgrades.
NORTH DAKOTA VISIT
As new drilling techniques have increased oil production in
areas of the country where pipelines are scarce, train shipments
have emerged as the preferred way to reach distant refiners.
Nearly one-tenth of U.S. oil production is now shipped by rail,
up from almost nothing just four years ago.
In addition to the rail car design, officials are also
concerned that shippers may be incorrectly labelling the
contents of their tank cars, which may be more flammable than
expected due to the ultra-light nature of Bakken crude.
"There is growing concern that some oil shipments are
improperly classified under federal hazardous material
standards," Senators Rockefeller and Wyden wrote.
Foxx, the transportation secretary, told lawmakers that he
planned to meet with rail and oil executives next week in order
to understand the derailments, and also to visit North Dakota's
oil patch in coming weeks to see the situation on the ground,
Hoeven, a senator from North Dakota, said after the meeting.