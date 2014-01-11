OTTAWA Jan 10 Canadian and U.S. officials will
introduce new safety standards for the kind of tanker cars
involved in a recent spate of fiery oil-by-rail accidents
"fairly soon", Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in an
interview broadcast on Saturday.
The focus is on whether to require older versions of the
DOT-111 tankers to be upgraded to stronger standards or phased
out. Since October 2011, new cars have been built to safer
requirements, but the vast majority of cars used are of the
older variety deemed more vulnerable to leaks and explosions.
Raitt also said it was possible that the more volatile crude
from the Bakken region of North Dakota might need to go in a
safer car altogether.
The question of the safety of oil by rail, growing rapidly
as production in North Dakota and Western Canada rises without a
concomitant increase in pipeline capacity, came to the fore
again after Tuesday's derailment in New Brunswick, involving
cars carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum
gas.
Raitt has been talking the issue over with U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and she told CBC Radio in
Saturday's broadcast that she would be discussing it further
with him.
"If it's something about retirement of stock, if it is about
retrofitting of stock or replacement of stock, those are the
things that are on the table. Those are the things we're
discussing with the U.S. administration," she said.
"And we hope to be coming forward fairly soon with respect
to what we'd like to do."
North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven said on Thursday
that Foxx had promised tougher standards on the DOT-111s "in
weeks, not months."
Because of the unified nature of the U.S.-Canadian market,
with cars traveling across the borders sometimes more than once
in a trip, the two countries have to act together on tank car
regulations.
Among the derailed cars in Tuesday's Canadian National
Railway Co accident were three DOT-111 cars built to
the higher standards and two older ones, but it was not yet
clear whether the newer ones fared any better.
The question of the safety of transporting Bakken oil came
to prominence in July, when a runaway train carrying Bakken
light crude exploded in the heart of the town of Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, killing 47. That train included DOT-111 cars.
"Perhaps where we end up getting is maybe these cars aren't
acceptable for this kind of oil. I don't know what the answer to
that is. It's certainly something that's being looked at in the
United States, and it's being looked at by us as well," Raitt
said.
Opposition New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Olivia
Chow said on the same CBC program that the important thing was
to set out a timetable for cars to be upgraded or phased out,
whether it was six months or a year or two.
"If we don't put a deadline, then things won't get done,"
she said.