By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 14 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Tuesday that it appeared that three newer crude
railway cars involved in a derailment and fire in Plaster Rock,
New Brunswick last week fared better than two older tank cars.
A total of 19 cars and one locomotive on a 122-car,
four-locomotive train went off the rails in the rural area last
Tuesday, sparking a fire that burned for several days. Almost
half the derailed cars carried crude or liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG).
"A senior CN safety officer told the Ottawa safety forum
yesterday that the new specification DOT-111 tank cars involved
in the accident appeared to fare better than the older DOT-111
tank cars," CN spokesman Mark Hallman told Reuters, referring to
an event hosted by the Canadian Transportation Research Forum.
Montreal-based CN did not provide any further detail on the
degree of damage and did not specify the ways in which the newer
cars fared better.
The railway repeated that it is still investigating damages
to all of the tank cars in the New Brunswick accident and the
volume of material affected. It is working with the
Transportation Safety Board of Canada's probe.
Older DOT-111 model tankers do not comply with stricter
voluntary standards adopted in October 2011 and regulators have
deemed the older cars vulnerable to leaks and explosions.
The New Brunswick accident happened one week after the fiery
crash of a crude oil train in North Dakota. They were the latest
in a series of derailments involving dangerous goods in the past
year.
Canadian and U.S. regulators have come under intense
pressure to toughen industry rules, particularly after a runaway
train disaster in Quebec killed 47 people last summer. A rise in
shale oil production has spurred a huge boom across the
continent in shipping crude via rail, as pipeline capacity
remains constrained.