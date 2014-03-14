By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, March 14
OTTAWA, March 14 Canada will bring in new rules
making it easier to quickly shut down unsafe railroads, the
government said on Friday, eight months after 47 people died in
the Lac-Megantic, Quebec, crude-by-rail disaster.
Once the regulations come into force later this year, all
rail companies operating on federally regulated railroads will
require a valid Railway Operating Certificate, the transport
ministry said in a statement.
In case of serious problems, Transport Canada "could suspend
or cancel the company's operating certificate. This could put an
immediate stop to the company's railway operations in Canada,"
it said.
Under current regulations, the ministry's only option to
deal with companies that flout safety rules is prosecution. The
ministry is responsible for overseeing 31 rail networks and said
it estimated that 66 companies operating trains on those
networks would need the new certificates.
While railways under federal jurisdiction must show they
have enough insurance to operate, "there are no requirements to
ensure that baseline safety standards are in place prior to
companies beginning operation", the ministry said.
An official watchdog said last November that Canada was not
doing enough to ensure rail safety. It cited inadequate audits,
ill-trained staff and too little focus on high-risk railroads.
Last July, a train carrying crude oil, with no operator on
board, moved off by itself from where it had been parked
overnight. It later derailed and exploded in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
The disaster generated questions about how closely Transport
Canada had been watching the railway involved - the Montreal,
Maine and Atlantic - before the disaster. A subsequent
investigation found that some of the track operated by the
company was in poor condition and did not meet safety standards.
Federal railways carry more than 50 percent of goods
transported by land in Canada, the world's second largest
country. The network has 44,000 km (27,300 miles) of track.
Transport Canada said companies had been aware of the
proposal to require operating certificates since Ottawa first
recommended them in 2008. Railways will have two years to gain a
certificate.