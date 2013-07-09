July 9 Transport Canada said on Tuesday the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway train that derailed on the weekend in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, leaving 50 people dead or missing, had been inspected the day prior to the accident and no defects were found.

Officials of the agency that regulates Canada's railways said at a news conference the inspection had included the train brakes.

The train slipped its brakes after being parked late on Friday and rolled driverless into the town near Quebec's border with Maine. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Toni Reinhold)