UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 8 Inspectors examined the locomotive involved in last weekend's Quebec rail disaster the day before it derailed and exploded but found no problems with it, Canadian Transport Minister Denis Lebel told reporters on Monday.
Lebel said the train was inspected on Friday. Later that night, firemen put out an engine blaze on the train while it was parked and in the early hours of Saturday, it moved off driverless towards Lac-Megantic, the scene of the explosion.
"Transport Canada inspectors inspected the locomotive involved in this event just the day before it happened, on July 5, and found no deficiencies," said Lebel. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources