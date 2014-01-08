Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
Jan 8 Some train cars that derailed in New Brunswick, Canada, on Tuesday evening were on their way to Irving Oil's Saint John refinery, an Irving spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Samantha Robinson said the company has been told that the number of cars and the contents of the cars could not yet be determined safely.
The Canadian National Railway train, which was carrying crude oil and propane, burned through the night.
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025