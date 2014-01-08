Jan 8 Some train cars that derailed in New Brunswick, Canada, on Tuesday evening were on their way to Irving Oil's Saint John refinery, an Irving spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Samantha Robinson said the company has been told that the number of cars and the contents of the cars could not yet be determined safely.

The Canadian National Railway train, which was carrying crude oil and propane, burned through the night.