By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 24 Quebec police have concluded
their investigation into last July's oil-by-rail disaster in the
Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in which 47 people were killed, and
have turned the file over to the public prosecutor's office, a
police spokesman said Monday.
"The investigators of the Surete du Quebec (police) have
sent the investigation report to the director of criminal and
penal prosecutions," spokesman Claude Denis said.
Neither he nor the prosecutor's office would give details on
what was in the report, or say whether, or when, criminal
charges might be laid.
The news agency QMI reported over the weekend that an
unidentified police source said police were confident
prosecutors would lay criminal negligence charges.
The disaster occurred after a single engineer parked his
train for the night on a main line uphill from the small town of
Lac-Megantic. The train of oil tankers started rolling and
eventually derailed, exploding into balls of fire and flattening
the center of the town.
The train was operated by U.S.-based railway company
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic (MM&A).
Contacted by Reuters, MM&A Chairman Edward Burkhardt said he
has been in touch with investigators "from time to time" to
provide requested information, but that he did not know about
any pending charges related to the crash.
"I have no information about them ... I have no comment, I
have nothing to comment on," he said.
Jean-Pascal Boucher, spokesman for the prosecutor's office,
said the prosecution has been working with the police since the
accident and that it is continuing to analyze the evidence.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)