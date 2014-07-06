By Mathieu Belanger
| LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 6
gathered in the small town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec on Sunday to
remember the victims of a fiery crude oil train crash that
killed 47 people and destroyed dozens of buildings in the
picturesque lakeside village.
In the early morning hours, survivors and family marched in
silence along a newly-built boardwalk, past construction rubble
and across the train tracks, where exactly one year earlier the
runaway train derailed and exploded into a wall of fire.
Hours later, politicians and dignitaries, including Quebec
Premier Philippe Couillard, joined local residents in the St.
Agnes church for the official memorial ceremony. Hundreds more,
including an honor guard of emergency responders, lined the
square outside to watch the service on screens.
"On the first anniversary of this tragedy, we express again
the suffering that we live with and the pain that is still very
present," said Luc Cyr, Archbishop of Sherbrooke, leading the
service in the French-speaking town. "But in the middle of that
personal and communal destruction, there is a rebirth underway,
for this town and for its people."
It was in the early hours of July 6, 2013 that the brakes
failed on a 72-car train parked uphill from Lac-Megantic, a
quaint town nestled in Quebec's hilly Eastern Township region.
Unattended, the train rolled downhill 11 km (7 miles), hit a
curve and derailed near the waterfront.
The subsequent explosions leveled more than 30 buildings,
including the popular Musi-Cafe bar, which was packed with
late-night revelers and a live band. The fiery blast also
destroyed homes, killing families in their beds.
One year later, a swath of Lac-Megantic's downtown core is
still in rubble, with the slow pace of recovery frustrating
residents, entrepreneurs and public officials.
At the epicenter of the crash site, where thousands of
liters of oil leaked from crushed tanker cars into the soil, the
ground remains too polluted for reconstruction. Displaced
businesses are slowly being rebuilt a short distance away.
The community, shattered by the tragedy, is also slowly
rebuilding. On Saturday, locals released young fish into the
lake, planted flowers along the train tracks and set free
hundreds of butterflies, according to media reports.
And a new monument bearing the names of all 47 victims was
unveiled on Sunday, with Mayor Colette Roy-Laroche urging her
community to find peace in each other and the natural beauty of
their town, founded in 1884 on the shores of its namesake lake.
"To each and every one of you, I wish that you may continue
to hope, and that you may continue to believe that we can
rebuild our town and make it better than ever before," she said.
In the aftermath of the train crash, regulators in both
Canada and the United States moved to shore up safety with a
slew of new rules. Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on
Friday that its final report would be released in the next few
months.
The investigation has already led to criminal charges
against the conductor and two other employees of the now-defunct
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic (MMA) railway, and has also prompted
Canada to adopt numerous safety measures, including the phasing
out of older DOT-111 tanker cars by 2016.
After the incident, MMA went bankrupt and the line was
purchased by a New York investment firm. Repairs on the tracks
were completed last autumn and trains now pass through
Lac-Megantic several times a week.
(Writing and additional reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)