July 23 The guardian of a girl whose Canadian
father died in the tragic Quebec train crash this month filed a
wrongful death lawsuit in Illinois on Monday against a number of
railway and fuel services companies connected with the disaster.
The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed in the United
States related to the train derailment in the early hours of
July 6 that sent 72 tankers of crude oil crashing into the
village of Lac-Megantic in Quebec, where they exploded in a ball
of fire, killing almost 50 people.
Annick Roy, the guardian of Fanny Roy Veilleux, whose father
Jean-Guy Veilleux, a Lac-Megantic resident, allegedly burned to
death as a result of the train crash, filed the lawsuit in Cook
County. Court documents did not provide the age of Fanny Roy
Veilleux, but described her as a minor daughter.
The defendants include railroad operator Montreal Maine and
Atlantic Railway Inc, its parent company Rail World Inc, MMA
Chairman Edward Burkhardt, and fuel services company World Fuel
Services Corp.
Roy alleges in the suit that the companies largely failed to
keep the train's oil tankers, known as DOT-111s, up to
reasonable government safety standards and are therefore
negligent in the death of Veilleux.
"For more than 20 years, problems with DOT-111 tankers
rupturing upon derailment have been well documented by
government safety regulators and media outlets," Roy said in the
lawsuit. "The railroad and petroleum industries have long
acknowledged the design flaws in the DOT-111, but have
consistently ignored the (National Transportation Safety
Board's) calls to address the dangers associated with rupture of
the tankers."
Roy said in the lawsuit that the tanker cars that spilled in
Lac-Megantic were the same type that ruptured in a 2009
derailment in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that resulted in a
spillage of 324,000 gallons of ethanol. The Lac-Megantic tankers
lacked safety improvements recommended by the NTSB, the lawsuit
said.
Other defendants named in the lawsuit are Western Petroleum
Company, Petroleum Transport Solutions, Dakota Plains
Transloading LLC, Dakota Petroleum Transport Solutions, Dakota
Plaints Marketing and DPTS Marketing.
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic, Rail World, Edward Burkhardt,
World Fuel Services Corp and other defendants were approached
for comment on the suit but did not immediately respond. Nor did
the lawyer representing Roy, Peter Flowers of Chicago-based
Meyers & Flowers.
About a week after the crash, Canadian and U.S. lawyers
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of two Lac-Megantic
residents, Guy Ouellet and Yannick Gagne, in Quebec Superior
Court to seek compensation from the accident. Defendants
included the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic and Burkhardt, among
others.