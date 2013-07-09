(Adds environmental protests, changes Maine dateline to HERMON,
previous BOWDOINHAM)
By Dave Sherwood
HERMON, Maine, July 8 Maine has no plans to
review shipments of crude through the state on rail lines after
a deadly oil train derailment just across the border in the
Quebec town of Lac-Megantic over the weekend, the state
Department of Transportation said.
The train was hauling about 50,000 barrels of crude from
North Dakota's Bakken shale formation to Irving Oil's 300,000
barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick.
A derailment and explosion early on Saturday near the small
town of Lac-Megantic killed 13, with another 37 still missing
Monday night, authorities said.
Nearly 30,000 bpd of crude crossed through Maine in March,
up from under 2,000 bpd a year earlier, as part of a surge in
oil by rail transit made possible by the U.S. shale boom. The
growth in oil shipments through Maine has inspired protests
among environmental groups in the state.
Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of
Transportation, called the Quebec accident "tragic," but said
the state had no plans to review movements of crude oil through
Maine.
"It's on the same parallel as a tractor-trailer accident.
It's private commerce and we don't get involved," Talbot said.
"There's no appetite to curb or otherwise alter the
shipments of crude in Maine," he said.
PROTESTS
While the cause of the disaster, which occurred on the
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, has yet to be determined,
environmentalists in Maine were quick to highlight the disaster
as a wakeup call to the risks of the burgeoning crude transport
trade that they have been protesting.
In the sleepy central Maine town of Fairfield on June 27,
six protesters were arrested blocking tracks belonging to Pan Am
Railways, just north of a yard where protesters alleged a train
carrying Bakken crude was stationed.
At a small protest Monday outside the Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic headquarters in Hermon, Maine, environmental activists
spoke in French in a show of solidarity to neighbors in Quebec,
then called for a moratorium on the transport of crude through
the state, citing ailing infrastructure, inadequate safeguards
and environmental risk.
"The tragedy in Lac-Megantic is the inevitable result of a
system that's lost its moral compass," said Reed Brugger, of
Freedom, Maine, an organizer with 350 Maine and one of six
protesters arrested blocking tracks last month in nearby
Fairfield. "The insanity of this accident makes it a clarion
call to find another path."
An employee of Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railways blocked
access to the company's headquarters nearby and said company
officials declined to comment.
Glen Brand, an official at environmental advocates Sierra
Club, echoed calls Monday for a moratorium, saying, "This is all
risk and no gain" for Maine, and promised to pursue tougher
safety laws and regulations in the coming legislative session.
All of Maine's seven active freight railways are authorized
to ship petroleum products, say transportation officials, though
only two - Pan Am and Montreal, Maine and Atlantic - reported
shipping crude in the past two years.
For companies like Pan Am, which shipped 2.3 million barrels
of U.S. crude last year, the shipments are one way to offset its
flagging coal transport business.
Talbot said that any discussions to change or improve safety
for rail procedures would start at the federal level.
"Up to the point that the public outcry demands a reaction,
government will stay out of private commerce," he said. "When a
crash happens, you hear about it, but you don't hear about the
many successful loads that pass through the state every day."
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Matthew Lewis and
Philip Barbara)