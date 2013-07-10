UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 Canadian police said on Wednesday that the number of dead and missing after a crude oil freight train disaster in the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic had risen to 60 from 50.
The driverless train derailed and blew up in the middle of Lac-Megantic in Quebec early on Saturday morning. None of the 15 confirmed fatalities has yet been identified. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources