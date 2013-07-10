LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 Canadian police said on Wednesday that the number of dead and missing after a crude oil freight train disaster in the small Quebec town of Lac-Megantic had risen to 60 from 50.

The driverless train derailed and blew up in the middle of Lac-Megantic in Quebec early on Saturday morning. None of the 15 confirmed fatalities has yet been identified. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen)