BRIEF-Ascot Resources raises $8.45 mln through exercise of warrants
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
"Our crews have been working to restore those systems and that is fully underway. Some of the trains have begun moving again," said CN's Patrick Waldron.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho)
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.