July 19 The braking force was insufficient on the train that carried crude oil and derailed to devastate a Quebec town and kill dozens, Donald Ross, chief investigator at the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said on Friday.

The TSB, which is investigating the cause of the accident, said it would ask the federal government to review its regulations to ensure that trains carrying dangerous goods are not left unattended on the track.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Vicki Allen)