Canada's Enbridge to cut 1,000 positions after buying Spectra
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.
OTTAWA Jan 9 It is too early to definitively say what caused the partial derailment of a Canadian train carrying crude oil and gas on Tuesday, the lead investigator said on Thursday.
Guy Laporte of the Transportation Safety Board also told a briefing that a broken rail had been found at the site of the accident in the eastern province of New Brunswick. One of the cars involved had a broken wheel set, he said.
* Uganda's total external debt stood at $10.3 bln in May 2016 (Adds background on IMF concerns about Uganda's reliance on foreign credit)
FRANKFURT, March 22 With rivals joining forces all around, Germany's BASF has been eyeing a surprise foray into generic pesticides, although the issue is on hold while it looks to snap up assets being spun off in those mergers.