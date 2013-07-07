July 7 The deadly train derailment in Quebec
this weekend is set to bring intense scrutiny to the dramatic
growth in North America of shipping crude oil by rail, a
century-old practice unexpectedly revived by the surge in shale
oil production.
At least five people were killed, and another 40 are
missing, after a train carrying 73 tank cars of North Dakota
crude rolled driverless down a hill into the heart of
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, where it derailed and exploded, leveling
the town center.
It was the latest and most deadly in a series of
high-profile accidents involving crude oil shipments on North
America's rail network. Oil by rail - at least until now - has
widely been expected to continue growing as shale oil output
races ahead far faster than new pipelines can be built.
Hauling some 50,000 barrels of crude, the train was one of
around 10 such shipments a month now crossing Maine, a route
that allows oil producers in North Dakota to get cheaper
domestic crude to coastal refiners. Across North America, oil by
rail traffic has more than doubled since 2011; in Maine, such
shipments were unheard of two years ago.
"The frequency of the number of incidents that have occurred
raises legitimate questions that the industry and government
need to look at," said Jim Hall, managing partner of consultants
Hall & Associates LLC, and a former chairman of the U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board.
"The issue here is: are they expanding too rapidly?" he
said. "Are they in a rush to accommodate and to make the
economic advantage of carrying these?"
MUCH AT STAKE
There are many unanswered questions about the Quebec
disaster that will likely shape the public and regulatory
response, including why a parked freight train suddenly began
rolling again, and why carloads of crude oil - a highly
flammable but not typically explosive substance - caused such
widespread disaster.
"There may have been some vapors, maybe? I don't know. We
don't know exactly what happened," Edward A Burkhardt, chairman
of Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, said in an interview on
Saturday when asked about why the tankers may have exploded.
Apart from the human toll, the disaster will draw more
attention to environmental risks of transporting oil.
Much is at stake: Oil by rail represents a small but
important new source of revenue for big operators like Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd and Warren Buffett's BNSF, which
have suffered a drop in coal cargo. It is also a flexible and
cheaper option to more expensive European or African crude for
refiners like Irving Oil, which confirmed on Sunday that the
train was destined for its 300,000 bpd plant in Saint John, New
Brunswick.
And for producers like Continental Resources Inc
which have pioneered the development of the Bakken fields in
North Dakota, railways now carry three-quarters of their
production; new pipelines that can accommodate more oil are
years away.
Saturday's train wreck may also play into the rancorous
debate over the $5.3 billion Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to
the U.S. Midwest, which is hinging on President Barack Obama's
decision later this year.
Obama said last month that approval for the line would
ultimately depend on its impact on carbon-dioxide emissions. An
earlier draft report from the State Department suggested that
rejecting the project would not affect emissions because crude
would still be shipped by rail.
As a result, the incident may strengthen the resolve of
those opposed to the Keystone pipeline rather than soften
resistance. The oil industry at large is already broadly
supportive of both rail and pipeline transport.
"Committed critics ... could conceivably seize upon the
Lac-Megantic incident - in tandem with recent pipeline spills -
to argue against oil production, irrespective of its mode of
transport," said Kevin Book, managing director of Research at
ClearView Energy Partners.
MOVE IT BY RAIL
The railway industry has this year mounted a more robust
effort to counter the suggestion that rail is a riskier way to
transport crude than pipelines.
The American Association of Railroads has declined to
comment on Lac-Megantic, but previously said its spill rate -
based on the number of gallons of crude oil spilled versus every
million miles of transport per barrel - is less than half that
for pipelines.
The AAR also said the number of train accidents involving
the release of hazardous material has dropped by 26 percent
since 2000, and by 78 percent since 1980.
Since the beginning of the year, U.S. railroads moved nearly
360,000 carloads of crude and refined product, 40 percent more
than in 2012, according to the AAR. In Canada, year-to-date
traffic is up 24 percent.
With that growth has come a number of high-profile spills
and accidents, many on Canadian Pacific Railway's network, which
runs through Alberta, the largest oil exporter to the United
States, and the Bakken field.
Canadian Pacific suffered the industry's first serious spill
in late March, when 14 tanker cars derailed near Parkers
Prairie, Minnesota, and leaked 15,000 gallons of crude.
Regulators have not released the results of their investigation
into the incident, and Canadian Pacific declined to comment.
Even before Saturday's disaster, the practice of shipping
oil by rail was stirring opposition in Maine.
"It's a wake-up call of the worst kind," said Meaghan
LaSala, an organizer with 350 Maine, a group that opposes the
hydraulic fracturing - or "fracking" - technology that makes
shale production possible. "They say rail is the safest method,
but there simply is no guaranteed way to transport such highly
toxic and explosive materials."
TOO SOON TO SAY
Many observers say it is too soon to say if the Lac-Megantic
disaster will quell the crude-by-rail boom. Refiners not
connected to the Midwest pipeline network will still use rail to
access the cheapest crudes.
"On the face of it this should be a boost for pipeline
solutions, especially given the improvements in pipeline
technology over the past five decades," said Ed Morse, managing
director of commodity research at Citi Group.
But he and other analysts noted that not every devastating
tragedy leads to new policy.
"We need all forms of transportation for oil, whether
they're rail, whether they're pipeline, and no system is
failsafe," Charles Drevna, president of American Fuel and
Petrochemical Manufacturers, said in a phone interview.
For Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, crude oil shipments
are a relatively new phenomenon. With just 510 miles of line,
the small railway primarily carried paper and forest products
until the financial crisis, and had suffered in the years after
until the shale boom came along.
In the first four months of the year, it carried about
16,500 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, 10 times more than a year
before and up from zero in early 2011, according to data from
the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
"In the 10 years or so we've been in business, this is the
only serious derailment we've ever had," Burkhardt told Reuters
in the interview.
Henry Posner III, a former business partner who invested
with Burkhardt in a railroad in Estonia, said he could not
recall any incidents similar to what happened in Quebec during
the 5-1/2 years they were in business together.
"Safety is the most important component of railway culture
in North America and that's one of the things we're most proud
of having exported to Estonia," said Posner, who chairs Railroad
Development Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based company that invests
in railroads.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Alberta, Dave Sherwood
in Portland, Maine, and Cezary Podkul in New York; additional
reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago, Jonathan Leff in New
York and David Ljunggen in Ottawa; editing by Tiffany Wu and
Matthew Lewis)