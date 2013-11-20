OTTAWA Nov 20 Canada will require railways to
start telling municipalities what goods they have been
transporting through their jurisdictions, but the government
acknowledged that such data would not have prevented the July
derailment that demolished the heart of a Quebec town, killing
47 people.
Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday her
directive on railway disclosure met a request made by the
Federation of Canadian Municipalities after a runaway train
carrying crude oil exploded in the center of Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, in July.
Railways will be required to provide annual information on
the volume and nature of dangerous goods being transported in
order to help communities conduct risk assessments and emergency
response planning, and to train firefighters and other first
responders.
"This part isn't about prevention. This part is about
response," Raitt told reporters.
The president the Federation of Canadian Municipalities,
Claude Dauphin, said the announcement was welcome news.
"The Lac-Megantic tragedy, and recent derailments in other
parts of the country, have underscored the critical role that
municipalities play in planning for and responding to rail
emergencies involving dangerous goods," he said.
But opposition leader Thomas Mulcair of the left-leaning New
Democrats said it was a Band-Aid solution. He decried the fact
that the volume of oil transported by rail has soared without a
corresponding increase in federal inspectors.
"Informing the public three months or one year later is not
anything to brag about," he said.
Canada's biggest railways are Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
and Canadian National Railway Co. The train
that derailed in Lac-Megantic was operated by the Montreal,
Maine & Atlantic Railway Ltd.