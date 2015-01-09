BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
Jan 9 Victims of the Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail disaster that killed 47 people in the Canadian province of Quebec in 2013 agreed to a nearly $200 million settlement from Montreal Maine and Atlantic Canada Co and its U.S.-based parent company, a lawyer for the victims said in a statement on Friday.
The settlement must be approved by the courts. If approved, the funds will be split between the wrongful death claimants, including the victims and their families, personal injury claimants, property damage claimants, insurers and government. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver, David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.