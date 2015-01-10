(Adds details on settlement, background on disaster, comments
By Julie Gordon
Jan 9 Victims of the Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail
disaster that killed 47 people in the Canadian province of
Quebec in 2013 agreed to a nearly $200 million settlement with
some of the firms involved, including the insolvent rail
operator at the center of the tragedy, a lawyer for the victims
said on Friday.
Montreal Maine and Atlantic (MMA), along with its insurers,
founder Edward Burkhardt, and various other companies, will pay
into the settlement fund, which will be distributed to the
victims of the train derailment and explosion, lawyer Peter
Flowers of Meyers & Flowers in Chicago told Reuters.
A draft plan of the arrangement was filed in the Quebec
Superior Court on Friday as part of MMA's bankruptcy proceedings
in Canada and a similar plan will also be filed in a U.S. court.
The settlement is subject to approval by the courts.
Once approved, the funds will be split between the wrongful
death claimants, including the victims and their families, along
with personal injury claimants, property damage and economic
claimants, insurers, and provincial and federal governments.
"This is a good first step to bring some form of justice to
these people who have gone through hell and back," said Flowers.
"Hopefully this helps in some way so these people can figure out
the rest of their lives."
Flowers added that the settlement was just the "tip of the
iceberg," and said he will continue to pursue claims against
other companies linked to the disaster including World Fuel
Services, Canadian Pacific Railway and
privately-held Irving Oil.
The tank cars that derailed and exploded with surprising
force in Lac-Megantic in July 2013 were transporting oil from
the Bakken energy fields in North Dakota to an Irving refinery
in Eastern Canada.
World Fuel Services, which arranged the delivery, has argued
in court filings that the rail disaster was chiefly a human
error and nothing in the labeling, or packaging could have
changed the outcome.
