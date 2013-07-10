UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 The Quebec police are now assuming that all those missing after Saturday's deadly train accident in the town of Lac-Megantic are dead, spokesman Michel Forget said on Wednesday, although he also reduced the total number of dead and missing to 50 from 60.
"Now we are standing here with a number of 50 persons that we are considering now as missing and most probably dead in this tragedy," Forget told reporters. He said 20 bodies have been recovered. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources