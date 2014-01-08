OTTAWA Jan 8 The crude oil in the tanker cars that derailed in New Brunswick on Tuesday evening was from Western Canada and did not come form North Dakota, Canadian National Railway Co Chief Executive Claude Mongeau told a news conference on Wednesday.

Pressed further on whether it might have been Bakken crude oil, he said: "It's premature to talk about the exact content of each car, but the origin of the crude is from Western Canada. The destination was the refinery at Irving."