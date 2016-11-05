TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's Liberal government will
this year deliver on its pledge for a moratorium on oil tanker
traffic along the northern coast of British Columbia, CBC News
reported on Friday.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed the plan in an
interview with CBC Radio's "The House," the broadcaster said on
its website.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year instructed
Garneau to formalize the ban on oil tanker traffic, effectively
slamming the door on a pipeline project that was already facing
massive development hurdles.
The ban is one of several obstacles to the building of
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline, which would
carry oil sands crude from near Edmonton, Alberta, to a
deepwater port at Kitimat, British Columbia, for export to Asian
markets.
Separately, Garneau said the government was looking at a
recommendation that it privatize airports, but that "it's not a
front-burner exercise" and people should not jump to any
conclusions, CBC said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Leslie Adler)